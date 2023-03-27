Aryan Khan parties with Roshni Walia and friends, fans wonder ‘Ye hasta kab ha’

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan recently attended a party in Mumbai. TV actor Roshni Walia took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures from the same party. Some of her selfies also included Aryan and left fans discussing his ‘uninterested’ look. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan dress in black for new coffee table book

Aryan Khan and Roshni Walia at a party.

The first photo features Roshni in a black dress, poring next to Aryan who seemed in his casual look. It was followed by a glimpse of Roshni with her friend Zara Khan. In one more photo with her other friends, Roshni was joined by Aryan.

Sharing the photos from the night, Roshni wrote in the caption of the post, “About last night.” She also tagged Aryan Khan's liquor brand D'YAVOL in the post. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Ye Aryan hasta kab hai (when does Aryan Khan laugh)?” “Yai aryan meko humesha esa kyun lgta hai jese isko koi intrest hi nhi hai kisi chiz main (it seems like Aryan has no interest in anything),” added another one. Someone also commented, “Someone teach him how to smile.”

Aryan is the eldest son of Shah Rukh and Gauri. He also has a sister, Suhana Khan who will be making her Bollywood debut this year. His younger brother AbRam is 9. Aryan is a businessman and makes rare appearances at parties as he likes to maintain a private life.

Last year, Aryan Khan announced his maiden foray into the business world and launched his premium vodka brand in India. He partnered with Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva to work with the world’s ‘largest brewing company.’ Talking about it Mint quoted Aryan saying, "We thought there was a kind of a void in the current space. And when there’s a void, there’s an opportunity, and I think businesses are all about opportunity.”

Besides this, Aryan will also be foraying into the films. He is currently working on a project script which will be backed by Gauri and Shah Rukh's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. Instead of acting, Aryan will be making his debut as a director and showrunner of a series written by him.

