Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan dress in black for new coffee table book. See pic

Announcing a new coffee table book called My Life in Design, Gauri Khan unveiled her latest photo with the family on Instagram. The upcoming book which will be published soon by Ebury Press follows her journey as an interior designer. The coffee table book will also have exclusive photos of the Khan family, including her husband, actor Shah Rukh Khan and their three children. The book will also contain pics of their famous Mumbai home, Mannat. (Also read: When Shah Rukh Khan revealed how Gauri Khan supported him at his worst, said 'bohut galtiyaan ki hain') Gauri Khan's book will feature many exclusive photos of the Khan family.

Gauri posted a new family photo of the Khans and wrote, "Family is what makes a home… Excited for the @penguinindia coffee table book… coming soon. #GauriKhanDesigns #MyLifeInDesign." In the professionally-shot photograph, Shah Rukh and Gauri pose with Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. They are all mostly dressed in black, with Suhana donning a black and white outfit.

Her friend Neelam Kothari Soni commented on the photo and shared, "Gorgeous picture! (heart eyes and red heart emojis)." Former designer turned producer Shabinaa Khan dropped fire emojis on the post. One Instagram user stated, "The Legendary Family In The Universe (heart eyes and crown emojis)." Another added, "The most strongest family in India."

My Life in Design will feature a foreword by Shah Rukh. The book will showcase some of Gauri's key design projects with photos and her process. The interior designer will also share tips to those who want to join the field and know more about designing.

Shah Rukh was last seen in the blockbuster hit, Pathaan, with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The Yash Raj Films production, directed by Siddharth Anand, has gone on to become the highest grossing Hindi film of all time. The couple's older children, Aryan and Suhana, will be joining the industry this year.

Aryan will be the showrunner and director on a web series written by him, while his younger sister Suhana has already completed filming for Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. She makes her acting debut with co-stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda and Vedang Raina. Khushi is the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, while Agastya is the grandson of veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON