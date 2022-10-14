Aryan Khan returns to Mumbai after Dubai event, fans compare him with Salman Khan. Watch

Aryan Khan, son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, returned to Mumbai after attending an event in Dubai. Taking to Instagram on Friday, a paparazzi account shared a video in which Aryan was seen exiting the airport dressed in casuals. For his travel, Aryan opted for a black T-shirt under a shirt and denims. He wore white sneakers and a mask. (Also Read | Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan pose together at Dubai event. See pics)

After walking out of the airport, Aryan shook hands with a person. Reacting to the video, a person wrote, "Bolo actor banne ke liye. Aag laga dega (Ask him to become an actor. He will become a hit)." Another fan said, "My King is back!" An Instagram user commented, "Oh my my… hottie." A comment also read, "Attitude Salman Khan wala hai (He has Salman Khan's attitude)." A person wrote, "He's so handsome." A fan also called him 'prince charming'.

Last week, Aryan along with his sister Suhana Khan and their cousin Arjun Chibba flew out of Mumbai. Suhana wore white joggers and a white crop top paired with a cropped jacket. Aryan opted for a grey sweatshirt and black pants. Apart from holding his luggage, Aryan also carried his guitar.

The siblings attended the inaugural session of the International League T20 held on Monday in Dubai. Sharing pictures on Instagram with Suhana, Aryan wrote, “What an awesome looking trophy! Had a great evening at the ILT20 trophy reveal event. Wishing @ilt20official and @adkriders a fantastic inaugural season.” In one of the pictures, he can be seen standing with the trophy on stage, while he posed for pictures.

While Suhana is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film The Archies, several reports suggested that Aryan will be making his debut as a writer soon for a web series.

In 2019, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on David Letterman's talk show, where he talked about Aryan's career ambitions. On My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman, Shah Rukh had said, "He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skills that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me."

