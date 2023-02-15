As Aditya Chopra does a 'face reveal' after years in Netflix documentary, Karan Johar says ‘my best friend has a face’

Filmmaker Karan Johar has penned a long note after watching the Netflix documentary, The Romantics. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Karan gave a shoutout to producer Aditya Chopra saying that his 'best friend' has 'a face and how beautifully articulate was he'. Karan also teased Aditya by asking if he can post all the photos that they have 'shared over decades that you have threatened to never speak to me if I put out'. (Also Read | Karan Johar responds to rumours of three-film deal with Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani)

Karan shared a poster of The Romantics and wrote, "Binged watched #theromantics on @netflix_in by @smritimundhra for my alma mater @yrf….I realised the purity, the innocence and the conviction we all collectively had…is so lost today for most of us…. Yash Chopra is not just a legend of romance … a connoisseur of chiffon, music and beauty… a maestro of musicals… he was also a pillar of belief and conviction… is there any conviction left today?"

The filmmaker continued, "We are burdened by media commentary… box office opening analytics, research engines ( all probably relevant to the technology and times) but where did good old fashioned conviction vanish….The rom doc reminds us of the past that seemed so organic and heartfelt…. Makes me want to go back to that zone of filmmaking …..I am so deeply inspired by the YRF story… it’s origin and it’s journey…."

"Having learnt everything I know from the corridors of the studio I stand blessed and watching The Romantics made me so self aware … of my strengths and my failings…. Thank you @smritimundhra for weaving a narrative out of the archives and actually making an audience go through the many emotional beats through the 4 episodes…just brilliant!" he added.

"And finally my Best friend has a face and how beautifully articulate was he!!! Adi does that mean I can post all the images we have shared over decades that you have threatened to never speak to me if I put out ??? #justasking #loveyouAdi congratulations to my dearest friend @udayc for being such a force behind this (red heart emojis)," Karan concluded his post.

Reacting to the post, Kajol commented, "Well said (clapping hands emojis)." Sikandar Kher wrote, "This was just beautiful .. sat through it in one go last night!" A fan said, "You echoed all my emotions while watching this spectacular docuseries. Learnt. Lived. Remembered. Loved." A comment read, "Best part was Aditya Chopra." Aditya made his first-ever on-screen appearance with The Romantics.

