bollywood

As Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh turns six months old, aunt Saba shares adorable new pic. See here

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has shared a new picture of her nephews Taimur and Jeh as Jeh turned six months old.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 08:12 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh turned six months old.

As her nephew Jehangir Ali Khan turned six months old, Saba Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures to mark the occasion. Saba, the sister of Saif Ali Khan, posted a collage that included an older black-and-white picture of Jeh in his older brother Taimur Ali Khan's arms, and a new one that showed Taimur gazing at him.

"Love you, my jaan, Jehangir. Jeh," Saba wrote on her Instagram Story, and added a couple of 'six months' stickers. Saba frequently shares pictures from the Pataudi family album, and recently began adding watermarks to her posts, to ensure that they aren't shared by others without due credit.

A screenshot of Saba Ali Khan's post, featuring Taimur and Jeh.
RELATED STORIES

Jeh's full name was revealed only a few weeks ago, ahead of the release of his mother, actor Kareena Kapoor's self-help book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

In an interview with NDTV, Kareena admitted that she and Saif were 'worried' if Taimur would be jealous of Jeh, but their concerns were laid to rest when the baby actually arrived. "He is overwhelmed and thrilled. We were worried at first that if he would be slightly jealous or that slightly feeling of, like there is someone new in the house but you know, Taimur is so wonderful that he is actually protective about him now. When one or two of his friends come over now, he is like, 'Have you seen my brother? Have you seen him, have you said hello to him?' This is the way he asks his friends," she said.

Also read: Saba Ali Khan reacts as fan comments ‘Taimur is most handsome child of the world’ on photo of Inaaya

Kareena, Saif, Taimur and Jeh are currently on vacation in the Maldives. Kareena has shared several updates from the trip, including a family photo and several selfies.

Topics
kareena kapoor kareena kapoor khan saif ali khan taimur ali khan
