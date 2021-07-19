Saba Ali Khan reacts as fan says she loves Sara Ali Khan more than Taimur, Jeh and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saba Ali Khan’s Instagram page is a treasure trove of memories; she keeps sharing unseen photos featuring her many family members. As she shared pictures with Sara Ali Khan and called her ‘my heart’, a fan remarked that she seems to love her niece more than her nephews Taimur Ali Khan, Jeh and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On Sunday, Saba Ali Khan shared two photos with Sara Ali Khan, from several years ago. “My HEART… On my Lap. Her heart...on the teddy bear! My Jaan.. My best moments..in my late teens(so not my best pic)... Spending time with my niece n nephew...in Bombay. Visits from Delhi. #throwback #memoriesforlife #thosewerethedays #niecelove #alwaysandforever.”





A fan commented on the post, “@sabapataudi Mam Saba i think u love Sara most then Ibrahim, Taimoor nd Jeh @saraalikhan95.” Saba replied, “@eeshalvishanaholic and Inaaya. LOTs too.... All my babies.”

Saba Ali Khan said that she loves all her ‘babies’.

Saba is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Her siblings are Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan. She often posts pictures featuring Saif, his wife Kareena Kapoor, their children Taimur and Jeh, Soha and her husband Kunal Kemmu, their daughter Inaaya, Sharmila, Mansoor, as well as Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan, who are Saif’s children with his ex-wife Amrita Singh.

Last week, Saba posted a childhood picture of Sara and called her ‘my first jaan’. She was irked when a fan club picked up the photo and added their own watermark to it. Sharing a screenshot, she wrote on Instagram Stories, “Very bad form to use my original photograph and use as another account. I won’t share Sara’s baby pictures in the future. I demand a retraction.”

However, Saba seemed to have cooled down later. Over the weekend, she posted a fresh batch of family pictures, featuring Sara and Ibrahim.