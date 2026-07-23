As Sonam Wangchuk enters day 26 of hunger strike, Bhumi Pednekar hopes he ends his fast: ‘India needs your voice’

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28 as part of the protest against the education minister. He is on the 26th day of his hunger strike, Wangchuk said on Wednesday that he is ready to end his hunger strike if the Centre gives an assurance that no punitive or retaliatory action will be taken against protesters involved in the movement.

What Bhumi said

Bhumi Pednekar has penned a note for Sonam Wangchuk amid his ongoing hunger strike.

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Amid the ongoing student protests as part of the Cockroach Janta Party movement, Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram account and penned a heartfelt request for the activist. She wrote, “It has been 26 days since Sonam Wangchuk ji began his hunger strike. 26 days!!! Your presence, wisdom, and continued contribution are invaluable to our country. I humbly request you to end your fast and place trust in the process. India needs your voice, your vision, and, above all, your well-being.”

“Your concerns have resonated with people across the country, and we are beginning to see progress, With the Hon. Prime Ministers action to setup fast track courts, your voice has started action,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} She concluded, "I sincerely hope the dialogue between the Govt. And students continues, that all violence disappears from this movement, that no other ulterior agenda hijacks something so crucial happening in our country and that it ultimately leads to meaningful and necessary reform. Jai Hind ! 🇮🇳 @wangchuksworld." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She concluded, "I sincerely hope the dialogue between the Govt. And students continues, that all violence disappears from this movement, that no other ulterior agenda hijacks something so crucial happening in our country and that it ultimately leads to meaningful and necessary reform. Jai Hind ! 🇮🇳 @wangchuksworld." {{/usCountry}}

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More on the hunger strike

In a video released around 8 pm yesterday, Wangchuk said that if the government agrees to his demand, he will break his fast "today itself." Earlier in the evening, in a letter addressed to Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk said he would request students and protesters to halt their agitation once the government provides the assurance.

Referring to the 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20, Wangchuk said the protest remained peaceful despite what he described as "disproportionate use of force" by police. He appealed to the government to maintain faith in democratic institutions and avoid any legal cases, harassment or vindictive action against participants.

Sonam Wangchuk, who was picked up from Jantar Mantar last week and moved to a government hospital, has been transferred to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. The activist's transfer came after a Delhi high court allowed the move.

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Wangchuk and his family have alleged he was “illegally detained” at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi.