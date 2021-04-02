As wife Kirron fights blood cancer, Anupam Kher shares a hopeful tweet: 'I share a beautiful relation with God'

A day after confirming that his wife Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with blood cancer, actor Anupam Kher has shared a few beautiful lines about God's grace and his own relationship with God.

Anupam tweeted Friday morning, "Bada khoobsoorat sa rishta hai mere aur uparwale ke beech. Zyaada main mangta nahi aur kam wo deta nahi (I share a beautiful relation with God. I do not ask for too much and he never gives me less)."

Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and is on her path to recovery. Anupam shared a statement that the 68-year-old actor is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai. "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer."

"She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on," Anupam said in the statement.

Prayers poured in for the BJP MP and actor from everyone. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. Actors Suniel Shetty, Juhi Chawla and Parineeti Chopra also sent their best wishes.

Anupam also shared the statement on Instagram. Taking to the comment section, Neetu Kapoor dropped a heart emoji along with folded hands emoji. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Prayers" followed by a folded hands emoji. Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Praying for @kirronkhermp ji s speedy recovery.”