Anupam Kher said that Kirron Kher is undergoing treatment for cancer.
Anupam Kher confirms Kirron Kher’s blood cancer diagnosis: ‘She's always been a fighter and takes things head on’

  • In an update shared on Twitter, Anupam Kher confirmed that Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. He reassured everyone that she is ‘well on her way to recovery’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 12:24 PM IST

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared a health update about his wife, actor-politician Kirron Kher, after it was revealed that she has been diagnosed with blood cancer. He said that she is undergoing treatment and reassured fans and well-wishers that she is ‘well on her way to recovery’.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Anupam wrote, “Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors.”

Anupam said that Kirron has ‘always been a fighter’ and thanked everyone for their love and wishes. “She's always been a fighter and takes things head on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar,” the note added.

On Wednesday, Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood said in a press conference that Kirron has been battling cancer since last year. “She had suffered a broken left arm at her Chandigarh house on November 11 last year. After her medical tests at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The disease had spread to her left arm and right shoulder. For treatment, she had to go to Mumbai on December 4,” he said, adding that in the latest tests, the disease has receded from her arm and shoulder.

