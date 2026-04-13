Mumbai, Filmmaker Muzafar Ali says Asha Bhosle soaked herself in the culture of Lucknow to become Rekha's voice in "Umrao Jaan" as the singer always knew that she was creating something special with the 1981 hit.

Asha Bhosle wanted to be authentic for 'Umrao Jaan', put in lot of effort: director Muzaffar Ali

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The ghazals that Bhosle, whom Ali described as a romantic and playful person, sang in the film not only earned her a National film award but are often cited among the best in her eight-decade-long career.

"She was in awe of Khayyam sahab . She knew she was creating something that would last forever. She was getting a lot of joy out of it," Ali told PTI in an interview.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Ali recalled how Bhosle, who died in Mumbai at the age of 92, went to extraordinary lengths to bring authenticity to the songs.

"She wanted to bring something special to the film and wanted to be authentic. She asked me to read her the book , which I did.

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{{^usCountry}} "She wanted to become Umrao Jaan, explore Lucknow, and know the speciality of Lucknow, the phrases, 'ada', and 'tehzeeb'. She brought the essence of it all into her singing," Ali told PTI in an interview. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "She wanted to become Umrao Jaan, explore Lucknow, and know the speciality of Lucknow, the phrases, 'ada', and 'tehzeeb'. She brought the essence of it all into her singing," Ali told PTI in an interview. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Set in the 19th century, "Umrao Jaan" traces Amiran's arrival in a brothel in Lucknow and her relationships with three key characters played by Farooque Shaikh, Raj Babbar and Naseeruddin Shah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Set in the 19th century, "Umrao Jaan" traces Amiran's arrival in a brothel in Lucknow and her relationships with three key characters played by Farooque Shaikh, Raj Babbar and Naseeruddin Shah. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ali said Bhosle altered her singing style to add the required texture for the iconic ghazals like 'In Aankhon Ki Masti', 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai', 'Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston', 'Justuju Jiski Thi', 'Jab Bhi Milti Hai'. Khayyam composed the music, and Shahryar penned the lyrics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ali said Bhosle altered her singing style to add the required texture for the iconic ghazals like 'In Aankhon Ki Masti', 'Dil Cheez Kya Hai', 'Yeh Kya Jagah Hai Doston', 'Justuju Jiski Thi', 'Jab Bhi Milti Hai'. Khayyam composed the music, and Shahryar penned the lyrics. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "She sang in a lower note. She put in a lot of effort for 'Umrao Jaan'. She was becoming the voice of Lucknow. There are certain singers who say a word changes the whole feeling of that word and that required exploration for a singer like her. She gave each word substance," Ali added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "She sang in a lower note. She put in a lot of effort for 'Umrao Jaan'. She was becoming the voice of Lucknow. There are certain singers who say a word changes the whole feeling of that word and that required exploration for a singer like her. She gave each word substance," Ali added. {{/usCountry}}

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The immersion wasn't limited to just music, but also extended to food, which was a well known passion for the singer who later became a successful restauranteur with Asha's.

Ali said Bhosle would slip away into his kitchen and even learnt a few dishes from his cook, who had mastered the art of Lucknowi cuisine.

"I had a very good cook named Tahir. She loved Tahir's food and would go into the kitchen and learn recipes from him, like ghutwa masala kheema, korma, galauti kebab, shami kebab and other dishes."

Before "Umrao Jaan", Bhosle's career was on the rise; she had belted out many hit songs like 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar', 'Aao Huzoor Tumko', 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfen Teri', 'Dum Maro Dum', 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja', 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko', and many others.

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But the "Umrao Jaan" soundtrack was a career milestone that transformed her image of a singer for high-energy cabaret and pop hits to that of a versatile artist who could deliver classical ghazals. It also brought her artistic validation, earning her the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

"She was emotional after winning the award. She was so graceful and gracious in acknowledging that my working with her got her this award. She had written a lovely handwritten note to me, which I still have," Ali said.

The 81-year-old director said they had earlier approached another singer, not Lata Mangeshkar as reports suggested at the time.

"It was not Lata ji but another singer . At that time, Jaidev was my music director, and I switched to Khayyam sahab, whom I adore.

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"Both Jaidev and Khayyam were my favourite composers, but I felt for this film we needed Khayyam sahab. Once we had him, we were clear that the only way the songs would rise was in Asha ji's voice," Ali said.

Ali described Bhosle as "a chanchal, shy, mischievous" person, with a romantic and playful spirit.

"She was a romantic person. That's when she was involved with RD Burman. She was very coy about the relationship. She would sometimes write Asha Burman," he said.

Ali said Bhosle had even recorded songs for his unreleased film, "Zooni", which recently moved the singer to tears when he played them back for her.

"She had forgotten about all these songs. Those are beautiful songs. I've kept them secret until the songs are released."

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Both Ali and Bhosle had discussed collaborating on a Persian ghazal album, an idea that the singer was quite excited about.

"She was very keen about it and said, 'We will do it'. She was looking forward to Persian album and it would have been game changing," Ali concluded.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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