Ashish Vidyarthi reveals he won't return to films unless he gets ‘central roles’: ‘Main ek behtereen actor hoon’

Ashish Vidyarthi isn’t just one of the most celebrated actors of our times. He wears many other hats, too. He is a vlogger, a motivational speaker, and a traveller. But why is he seen so less in films these days? The veteran actor answered the question in his latest vlog on his own YouTube channel, proclaiming that he wants to do ‘central roles’. (Also read: Ashish Vidyarthi talks about Bollywood boycott calls, says 'such hatred is worthless': Agar aap khud se naraaz hai...) Ashish Vidyarthi has acted in over 240 films in 11 languages over 30 years.

What Ashish said

Facing the camera in his new vlog, Ashish said, "Today, let's talk openly. Let’s make a few things clear. All of you (audience) are completely right. These days I am not seen in as many films as I was a part of back in the day. I don’t know if the nation wants to know, but some of you definitely want to know. I am admitting this myself: Main ek behtereen actor hoon (I am a great actor). Someone who has done incredible roles throughout his career. But now I am looking for the kind of roles that haven’t been offered to me yet: amazing central roles.”

'I won't hold bitterness in my life'

He continued, “I talk with directors, producers and casting directors, and I say to them, ‘Ab tak nahi mila hai iska matlab yeh nahi ki ab nahi de sakte aap mujhe yeh role (Just because I haven’t got them yet doesn’t mean that you can’t give me those roles now).’ I am grateful for the fact that throughout my 30-year career, I have done 300 films in 11 different languages. But now I have decided that I want to do some good central roles. Sometimes we isolate ourselves from the world. We sit alone in our homes, but I am not going to sit around feeling depressed. I won't hold bitterness in my life.”

Ashish then went on to add that in this period of waiting, he has taken up time to pursue other paths like motivational speaking, wrote a comedy sketch, named ‘Sit Down Ashish’, as well as a vlogger and traveller.

Ashish has featured in many films in the last few decades and also won a National Film Award. He has been part of Drohkaal, 1942: A Love Story, Oh Darling Yeh Hai India, Baazi, Mrityudaata, Ziddi, Major Saab, Soldier, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Arjun Pandit, and Vaastav.

Most recently, Ashish was seen in the first season of reality show The Traitors, which was hosted by Karan Johar. He was eliminated in the circle of shaq.