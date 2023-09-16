Ashish Vidyarthi's wife Rupali Barua reacts to negative comments on their marriage: ‘I did not give a da**'

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi's new wife Rupali Barua opened up about the time when she and her husband faced negativity on social media after tying the knot. Rupali married Ashish earlier this year after Ashish had parted ways with his former wife Piloo Vidyarthi. Talking about how she dealt with the situation, Rupali also revealed that she has met Ashish and Piloo's son Arth Vidyarthi. Also read: Piloo Vidyarthi on talks about ‘fat alimony’ after separation from Ashish Vidyarthi

Rupali Barua on reactions to her wedding with Ashish Vidyarthi

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua got married on 25 May.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rupali told Behindwoods TV, “I did not give a da** because I don’t know those people. They have seen something that is very un-obvious, for normal people, because they don’t know about it. We will not go and say things, give clarity. It’s okay for them to think like that because they don’t know about it. It didn’t affect me so much because I didn’t read the comments so much. My family knows my truth, My close ones are supporting me. I don’t need any other validation. It doesn’t matter.”

Ashish Vidyarthi on his son

Meanwhile, the actor added while answering a different question in the same interview, “It’s very easy to pass a judgement. Hindi me there’s a proverb, dusro ka ghar jab jalta hai, log apne hanth sekte hai (one tends to seek opportunities out of others' misery).” During the chat, Ashish also revealed that he and Piloo included their son Arth in their decision when they thought of separation. Rupali also shared her equation with Arth: "He’s a very sweet boy. We had a very good conversation, nothing serious, just discussing what he is doing. It was just general talk; it was very normal. He’s a very sweet boy, we met very warmly. It was a short but very nice encounter.” Ashish and Rupali also their second chance at love a ‘blessing.’ He also clarified, “We were not there to prove any point.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot for the second time with Rupali Barua in May 2023. They opted for an intimate ceremony in Kolkata. Ashish was previously married to actor, singer, former RJ Piloo, alias Rajoshi Barua who is also the daughter of actor Shakuntala Barua. Piloo and Ashish are co-parenting their son Arth who is currently working in Texas. Ashish and Piloo got a divorce in 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.