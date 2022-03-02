Ashneer Grover says 'to hell with all of them' as he quits BharatPe, claims wife was fired due to 'male chauvinism'

Fintech firm BharatPe's managing director Ashneer Grover resigned from his position from the company and the board on Tuesday. This happened a few days after Ashneer's wife Madhuri Jain Grover, who was head of controls of the company was fired from her position. Now, in a new interview, Ashneer has revealed the reason behind his resignation and why his wife Madhuri was fired from the company. Read More: Shark Tank India-fame Ashneer Grover's quits BharatPe, fans joke, 'Imagine him on Bigg Boss'

Ashneer had landed in controversy last year following allegations of using abusive language against Kotak Mahindra Bank staff and fraudulent practices, which he has continuously denied. Earlier, Ashneer filed a plea with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre saying that the company's investigation against him was illegal. His plea was rejected.

On Tuesday, a few hours after his resignation, Ashneer spoke to Money Control and said that he has learned his lesson and will never be his “investors' slave," and will own a company with 100%. He said, “I am very clear, I will be a private person. Not here to lead my life as per the media, not going to be a slave to these investors again in my life. Will lead life on my own terms. I am now looking up to people like Turakhias (Bhavin) and Kamath (Nitin) who have the courage to build businesses with 100% ownership. It will take a bit longer to build, I will be in control of what I build and not build it for these people who are opportunistic."

When he was asked if he feel that injustice was done to him and his family as Madhuri was fired from the company. He said, “Not just injustice, it is male chauvinism at best. In the termination letter, they have mentioned about a laser treatment. I can tell you the level of blatant lies they have gone to. My wife had a skin condition. She was undergoing a doctor's treatment and that bill is a private bill. She had paid for it. It was just lying in the drawer. They picked that up and said you claimed this bill from the company. To hell with all of them.”

Ashneer Grover agrees with joke comparing him and Raghu Ram to Taliban and Russia.

In a letter addressed to the BharatPe board announcing his resignation, Ashneer wrote, "from being celebrated as the face of Indian entrepreneurship he is now wasting his time fighting a long, lonely battle against his own investors and management. Unfortunately, in this battle, the management has lost what is actually at stake – BharatPe."

