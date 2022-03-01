As Ashneer Grover quits Bharat Pe, Twitter shares meme: 'Bhai tu naukri dhund'

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has resigned from the company and its board. The news comes a few days after Ashneer's wife Madhuri Jain Grover was sacked by the company. As soon as the news of Ashneer's exit from BharatPe came to light, Internet users started sharing memes with his famous lines from the show Shark Tank India, in which he came as one of the seven investors. Read More: Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover demands ₹4000 crore to leave BharatPe: 'Put money on table and take away the keys'

Ashneer appeared as one of the seven investors on Shark Tank India. The show's last episode aired last month and several memes on Ashneer's lines from the show saying “Yeh sab dogalapan hai,” “apni zindagi barbaad kar rahe ho," “Tujhse na ho payega” and more, started doing rounds on social media.

One fan reacted to Ashneer's exit from the company by sharing a gif of him from Shark Tank saying, “Bhai tu naukri dhund tujhse na ho payega.” While another one shared a picture of one of the entrepreneurs who was verbally bashed by Ashneer on the show. Sharing the photo, the person wrote, “#AshneerGrover resigns as MD of #bharatpe Happiest Person right now:”

Another person shared a picture from Deepika Padukone's song Balam Pichkari, with lyrics, “Itna maza kyun aa raha hai.” Sharing the meme, the person wrote, “#AshneerGrover resigns from #BharatPe board amid boardroom battle. Shark tank rejected contestants.” While another one joked, “@Ashneer_Grover I am with you sir in any situation...i throw my QR codes on road after i heard you forcefully removed from compony that made and grow by you..”

In a letter addressed to the BharatPe board, Ashneer said, "I write this with a heavy heart as today I am being forced to bid adieu to a company of which I am a founder. I say with my head held high that today this company stands as a leader in the fintech world. Since the beginning of 2022, unfortunately, I've been embroiled in baseless and targeted attacks on me and my family by a few individuals who are ready not only to harm me and my reputation but also harm the reputation of the company, which ostensibly they are trying to protect."

He also added that "from being celebrated as the face of Indian entrepreneurship he is now wasting his time fighting a long, lonely battle against his own investors and management. Unfortunately, in this battle, the management has lost what is actually at stake – BharatPe."

Ashneer had landed in controversy following allegations of using abusive language against Kotak Mahindra Bank staff and fraudulent practices, which he has denied. Earlier, Ashneer filed a plea with the Singapore International Arbitration Centre saying that the company's investigation against him was illegal. His plea was rejected.

