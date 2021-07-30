Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ashnoor Kaur scores 94% in CBSE Class 12 board exam results, reveals future plans

Actor Ashnoor Kaur is elated after scoring 94% in the CBSE Class 12 exams, results for which were announced on Friday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Ashnoor Kaur had scored 93% in the Class 10 board exams.

Actor Ashnoor Kaur, who has appeared in serials such as Jhansi Ki Rani, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Patiala Babes, and films such as Sanju and Manmarziyaaan, has scored 94% in the CBSE Class 12 exams. Results were announced on Friday.

In an interview, Ashnoor Kaur said that she feels 'great' and also spoke about her future plans, and revealed that she'd booked a house.

“It feels great. I feel nice and accomplished. I scored 93% in 10th and hence I thought I should get more than that. I didn’t even take up new projects as I wanted to concentrate on my studies. So it has finally paid off,” she told a leading daily.

"I wish to pursue BMM and focus on my studies. For my masters, I might go abroad. Apart from acting, I also want to learn filmmaking and direction,” she continued, and revealed that she has 'booked' her dream house. She said, “I have booked a new house and it is my dream house. It is under construction. It feels good as it reflects that you are growing up, doing things on your own. Hard work pays. The house will be ready by next year first half. I have shifted to a new house, but I didn’t buy that.”

Also read: When Ashnoor Kaur proved Anurag Kashyap wrong with her natural acting, as he thought TV actors are too loud for films

Previously, Ashoor had expressed gratitude after the board exams were cancelled in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic's second wave. “It wasn’t that we didn’t want to appear for the exam. We did and were preparing for it all year. But like thousands of students awaiting a decision on the final exams, all of us, including me, we on edge, anxious and concerned about going to a centre to give the exam. It is unsafe and risky to step out in the pandemic, especially now during the second wave,” she told Hindustan Times.

ashnoor kaur cbse boards board exams 2021 cbse class 12 results

