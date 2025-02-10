Ashutosh Rana on Adipurush's failure: ‘Audiences will not accept flaws in mythology’

Actor Ashutosh Rana has shared his thoughts on what led to the failure of Om Raut’s ambitious project Adipurush. In a recent interview, he said that the film, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, failed to adhere to the fundamental necessities of the craft. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, Adipurush released in 2023.

Ashutosh Rana on Adipurush

Ashutosh spoke about Adipurush during a conversation with SCREEN. In the interview, he was questioned about larger-than-life cinema failing the audience, such as Adipurush.

To which, Ashutosh responded, “When one is working on a larger-than-life subject, it is important to meet with the craft’s actual necessities, including the dialogues, costume, or how you are going to say something. If we don’t take care of all these factors, then the audience doesn’t appreciate it at all. Be it a film, play, or OTT, it will only be praised when its feelings, language, costume and body language are authentic. Audiences will not accept flaws in mythology, they are emotional about it.”

He added, “The TV show Ramayana was appreciated a lot. The reason was that their actor’s looks, ambience and everything else was kept in mind. People should see Ravana in me, not Ashutosh Rana. Most movies make the same mistake, the audience doesn’t want to see the actor, they want to see the character to feel the emotions and connect". He will be seen as Ravan in the theatre production, Humare Ram.

According to Ashutosh, every person is striving to make “authentic content”, and get to know if their conviction was accepted by people or not. However, he feels it’s important to stick to the holiness of the subject.

About Adipurush

Despite being lauded as a grand retelling of the Ramayana epic, Om Raut’s high-budget project turned out to be a box office disaster. The film faced criticism for subpar VFX, inadequate graphics, mediocre dialogues, and a lackluster plot, leading to disappointment among viewers anticipating the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer. Among the dialogues over which the makers have drawn flak are ‘marega bete,' ‘bua ka bagicha hain kya’ and ‘jalegi tere baap ki’. Even though the filmmakers made some dialogue adjustments after Adipurush’s release, the movie still bore the brunt of extensive trolling.