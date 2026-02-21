Assi box office collection day 2: Taapsee Pannu film earns less than Khel Khel Mein, collects just over ₹1.5 crore

Assi box office collection day 2: The film directed by Anubhav Sinha has not been doing well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has collected just over ₹1.5 crore on Saturday. The film is produced by T-Series and Anubhav's own Benaras Mediaworks. Assi box office collection day 2: Taapsee Pannu in a still from the film.

Assi box office collection The Taapsee Pannu film opened in theatres with ₹1 crore on day one. On day two, it collected ₹1.6 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹2.6 crore. Assi had an overall 10.14% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

The film earned less than Taapsee's last film, Khel Khel Mein. Released in 2024, it collected ₹2.05 crore nett in India on day two of its release, according to Sacnilk.com.

HT review of Assi The Hindustan Times review of Assi read, "Overall, even when it stumbles in the latter half, Assi's intent remains sincere, and its gaze stays firmly with the survivor rather than the spectacle around her. This is not a comfortable film, nor does it aim to be. It wants to provoke, to keep the wound open just long enough for the viewer to sit with the discomfort. Assi may not always find the most nuanced way to make its point, but its heart is in the right place, and in today’s climate, that urgency still counts for something."

Recently speaking with news agency PTI, Anubhav said that Assi is not based on any particular case; instead, it is a culmination of numerous stories that tragically share a similar pattern. The filmmaker considers films such as Assi to be "real mainstream cinema" because they tell stories relevant to the audience's lives.

"In my view, this cinema (referring to films such as Assi) is the future of Hindi cinema. These are the films that will run the engine, that will make the other mainstream cinema. I call it the other mainstream cinema as this is the real mainstream cinema as it is their story, it's happening a kilometre around us," he had said.