Assi box office collection day 6: Taapsee Pannu's film earns ₹42 lakh, its lowest so far

Assi box office collection day 6: The Taapsee Pannu-starrer has not been performing well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far collected much less than ₹7 crore. Assi explores the growing cases of sexual violence against women. Assi box office collection day 6: Taapsee Pannu in a still from the film.

Assi box office collection The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, earned ₹1 crore on day one and ₹1.6 crore each on day two and day three of its release, according to the report. On day four, the film earned ₹70 lakh and on day five, ₹85 lakh. On day six, the film collected ₹42 lakh nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹6.17 crore. Assi had 1410 shows and an average occupancy of 6.5 per cent.

HT review of Assi The Hindustan Times review of Assi read, "Overall, even when it stumbles in the latter half, Assi's intent remains sincere, and its gaze stays firmly with the survivor rather than the spectacle around her. This is not a comfortable film, nor does it aim to be. It wants to provoke, to keep the wound open just long enough for the viewer to sit with the discomfort. Assi may not always find the most nuanced way to make its point, but its heart is in the right place, and in today’s climate, that urgency still counts for something."

What Anubhav Sinha recently said about Assi Recently, Anubhav said that Assi is not based on any particular case; instead, it is a culmination of numerous stories that tragically share a similar pattern. The filmmaker considers films such as Assi to be "real mainstream cinema" because they tell stories relevant to the audience's lives.

"In my view, this cinema (referring to films like Assi) is the future of Hindi cinema. These are the films that will run the engine, that will make the other mainstream cinema. I call it the other mainstream cinema as this is the real mainstream cinema as it is their story, it's happening a kilometre around us," he told news agency PTI.

About Assi Taapsee plays a lawyer in the film, which also stars Kani Kusruti. Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and Revathy round out the cast of Assi. Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa have special appearances. The film is produced by T-Series and Sinha's own Benaras Mediaworks.

The movie follows Parima (Kani), a married woman living in Delhi, who is abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men. The film tracks the traumatic aftermath, focusing on the police investigation and the subsequent legal battle.