At 67, Mukesh Khanna is still open to marrying the woman destined for him; shares thoughts on love and relationships

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, best known for playing the iconic superhero in Shaktimaan, has never shied away from voicing his opinions. Even at 67, the unmarried actor’s perspective on marriage, relationships, and life remains rooted in spirituality, destiny, and the value of meaningful connections. In a recent interview with The Filmy Charcha Podcast, Khanna opened up about why he chose not to marry, while also sharing his views on relationships, multiple affairs, and the idea of commitment.

Mukesh Khanna is still remembered for his role of Shaktimaan in the iconic superhero TV series.

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Mukesh Khanna’s thoughts on marriage

Despite never having married, Khanna insisted in a conversation with Filmy Charcha that he is a firm believer in the institution of marriage. However, for him, it is guided more by destiny than by actively seeking a partner. He added that he remains open to marriage on the day he meets the woman he believes is destined for him.

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{{^usCountry}} He said, “I believe in marriage more than most people. People think that if you don’t marry, you don’t believe in marriage. That’s not true. I believe in the institution of marriage more than most people. A wife doesn’t just come randomly. She is written in destiny. If it was meant to happen, it would have happened by now. The woman I am destined to marry already exists somewhere. When destiny brings us together, it will happen.” Karmic connections and true love {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said, “I believe in marriage more than most people. People think that if you don’t marry, you don’t believe in marriage. That’s not true. I believe in the institution of marriage more than most people. A wife doesn’t just come randomly. She is written in destiny. If it was meant to happen, it would have happened by now. The woman I am destined to marry already exists somewhere. When destiny brings us together, it will happen.” Karmic connections and true love {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The actor also added that for him, marriage is more than a relationship – it is a deeper karmic bond. He explained, “According to scriptures, a wife is your prarabdh from a previous life. She comes into your life to correct your karma. Affairs can be many – but a wife is one. Marriage is the union of two souls.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor also added that for him, marriage is more than a relationship – it is a deeper karmic bond. He explained, “According to scriptures, a wife is your prarabdh from a previous life. She comes into your life to correct your karma. Affairs can be many – but a wife is one. Marriage is the union of two souls.” {{/usCountry}}

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Mukesh Khanna also shared that, in his view, true love is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, while all other connections are merely fleeting infatuations. He stated, “Love happens only once. The rest is infatuation or desire. If you say ‘I love you’ to one person and then go to another, you are being ungrateful.”

“I don’t believe you need 10 girlfriends…”

On the subject of relationships and commitment, Khanna emphasised that he strongly disagrees with the idea of having multiple affairs as a way to assert masculinity. He stated that one does not need several romantic relationships to prove manhood and that there are more meaningful ways to do so. Clarifying his stance further, he stated that he is not against women and, in fact, holds deep respect for them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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