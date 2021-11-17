At the end of the day, it’s all about cinema, says actor Shraddha Das

Actor-singer Shraddha Das, who is known to have worked largely across industries, feels language or region is no bar if you believe in the magnitude of cinema.

“Over the time, the language precincts have reduced enormously and it’s great for actors who get to choose to work across regions. Working across the region is a bit more challenging as I have to work hard on my dialogues and pronunciations, as my language is Hindi but at the end of the day it’s all about cinema. Also, the team helps Hindi actors a lot to polish the lingo and simultaneously work on our body language,” says the Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Zid and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz actor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Das has already done 40 films across languages with Telugu more in numbers. She says, “I started my filmy journey down South with Siddu from… and then Arya 2 starring Allu Arjun followed by many more films before Hindi film Lahore.”

After her studies, Das had started a career as a singer and remembers legendary film maker Dev Anand had cast her for the film Beauty Queen that never got made as he passed away before that.

Talking about the different work pattern followed by the various film industries, she says, “There is no major difference, though down South the projects are wrapped up much faster. I have also completed films in less than a week. Many a time, projects ki editing wahi shoot par chal rahi hoti hai. But eventually, all of us are working for one ultimate goal that is our love of cinema.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, Das is busy wrapping her projects slated for next year and is basking in the success of her recently released film on OTT.

“Success is always welcomed. Today, the kind of love I am getting from my fans has made me more happy and I feel this is just the beginning for me as an actor.