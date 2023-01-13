Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot on January 23; Ladies night and sangeet ceremony to take place in Khandala

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul to tie the knot on January 23; Ladies night and sangeet ceremony to take place in Khandala

Published on Jan 13, 2023 10:25 AM IST

We have exclusive details about actor Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding that will take place on January 23. Read the report.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty
ByVinay MR Mishra

The invites have been sent, the decor has been set, and the date has been sealed, as we are less than 10 days from another celebrity wedding. Actor Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul will tie the knot on January 23. The two will have a three-day affair at Athiya’s actor-father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

Our sources share with us that a ladies’ night has been slated for January 21. “Athiya’s closest female friends such as actor Akanksha Ranjan will be a part of this,” shares a source. Other guests will join the following day when a Sangeet ceremony will take place. One can expect Athiya’s friends, brother Ahan and parents Suniel and Maya Shetty to perform. “It is an extremely close-knit family affair. Only friends and family members will be a part of the wedding. It’s most likely that you may not see many industry peeps,” adds the insider.

One may wonder how all the guests will be accommodated at Suniel’s 17-year-old Khandala house, Jahaan. We have learnt that guests will stay at a five-star property near the venue and not at Jahaan.

Our little birdie also chirps in that celebrity stylist Ami Patel will style the to-be bride, while the groom will be taken care by stylist Rahul Vijay.

We tried reaching out to Patel, Athiya, but had no comments from either of them.

Story Saved
