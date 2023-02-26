Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul visit Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple, offer prayers. See new pics

Actor Athiya Shetty and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh recently. Several pictures of the couple surfaced online in which they prayed inside the temple. For the visit, Athiya opted for a mustard saree while KL Rahul was seen in a cream outfit. (Also Read | Suniel Shetty recalls his first meeting with KL Rahul; actor was surprised he and Athiya Shetty were on 'talking terms')

In a photo, Athiya folded her hands as she prayed while Rahul stood behind her with his eyes closed. The duo sat with the crowd as they looked ahead of them. In another photo, the couple offered flowers together for the deity. The visit comes a few days ahead of Team India's third Test in Indore. India will play against Australia from March 1.

The couple's trip to the Mahakaleshwar temple also comes a few days after their one-month wedding anniversary. Athiya and KL Rahul exchanged vows on January 23 at her father-actor Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. After the wedding, Suniel spoke to photographers and thanked them for their blessings.

Suniel also revealed that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Among those who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

Hours after taking pheras, Athiya and KL Rahul shared pictures on Instagram. They wrote in the joint post, "In your light, I learn how to love... Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Recently, Suniel spoke about how he met his son-in-law at an airport first in 2019 when he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. As quoted by Mid-Day, Suniel said, "I had the pleasure of meeting Rahul first at an airport. I was thrilled to learn that he was from Mangalore, my hometown. I was a big fan of him and was happy to see that he was doing well. When I came home and shared the news with Athiya and [wife] Mana, they didn’t say much; they just exchanged looks with each other. Later, Mana came to me and said that Athiya and Rahul [were on] talking terms."

He had also added, "I was surprised that Athiya had not mentioned it to me. [At the same time], I was happy as I always told Athiya to connect with south Indian boys. Rahul’s house in Mangalore [where his parents live] is only a few kilometres away from my birthplace [Mulki]. So, this was a happy coincidence."

