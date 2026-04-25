Athiya Shetty cheers for KL Rahul for his record-breaking 152 knock against Punjab Kings: ‘Just insane’

KL Rahul rewrote history books with his 152-run* knock against Punjab Kings. He became the first Indian to score in excess of 150 in IPL history. Athiya Shetty, who was watching the game from home, took to Instagram Stories to cheer on her husband's record-breaking efforts. (Also read: Athiya Shetty wishes ‘my person’ KL Rahul on his 34th birthday, shares unseen pictures from wedding)

What Athiya shared

KL Rahul received cheer from his wife, Athiya Shetty.

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Athiya shared a post on Instagram with a picture of KL Rahul on the field. That was not all. When Rahul smashed a century, she shared her reaction on Instagram Stories, writing 'ufff' with a picture of her watching KL's celebration on TV. After the innings finished, Athiya added another story, captioning it 'just insane'.

About Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

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{{^usCountry}} Athiya and Rahul first met in January 2019 through a mutual friend and quickly formed a strong bond. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in 2023 at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Athiya and Rahul first met in January 2019 through a mutual friend and quickly formed a strong bond. After dating for a few years, the couple tied the knot in 2023 at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. {{/usCountry}}

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Athiya via Instagram Stories.

{{^usCountry}} The couple welcomed their daughter last year and revealed her name, Evaarah, on Rahul’s 33rd birthday. Sharing a picture of Rahul holding the baby while Athiya looked on, they wrote, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God.” They also shared that her full name is Evaarah Vipula Rahul, with “Vipula” honouring her great-grandmother. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple welcomed their daughter last year and revealed her name, Evaarah, on Rahul’s 33rd birthday. Sharing a picture of Rahul holding the baby while Athiya looked on, they wrote, “Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God.” They also shared that her full name is Evaarah Vipula Rahul, with “Vipula” honouring her great-grandmother. {{/usCountry}}

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A week ago, Athiya marked her husband KL Rahul’s 34th birthday with a heartfelt note, calling him “my person” and expressing her deep love for him. One of the most heartwarming slides features Rahul’s hand next to their daughter’s tiny feet, subtly highlighting their life as new parents. The carousel also includes a glimpse from their mehendi ceremony and ends with a picture of their matching heart-outline finger tattoos, symbolising their bond.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Santanu Das ...Read More Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha Read Less

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