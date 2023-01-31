Athiya Shetty gets a sweet kiss from hubby KL Rahul at after-party. Watch video

Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul had a blast at their wedding after party and a new video has surfaced. The couple tied the knot on January 23 at Suniel Shetty's Khandala house. In the new video, the couple is seen planting sweet kisses on each other's cheeks. Also read: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul spotted on dinner date for first time after wedding

The video clip consists of several photos featuring Athiya and Rahul at a photo booth. The two posed with different expressions and were seen goofing around with each other.

In one of them, Rahul placed an adorable kiss on Athiya's cheeks. She also did the same in another one. While Athiya wore a maroon traditional dress in the photos, Rahul sported a black sequined outfit. The actor also sported a minimal mangalsutra.

The video has been shared by the celebrity wedding planner, Shaadi Squad who arranged Athiya and Rahul's D-day. Sharing the video, their caption read, “One Tequila, Two Tequila, Three Tequila Floooor!! Best after party with the best peeps dancing the night away on the best beats.”

Later, KL Rahul too shared the video but ditched the caption. Reacting to it, Athiya's best friend Anushka Ranjan wrote in the comment section, “Loooove.” “Kisi ki Nazar na lge aap dono ko (May God protect you from evil),” added a fan. “You both are always my favourite,” another one mentioned.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married last week after dating for several years. Their wedding ceremony was an intimate affair, with less than 100 guests, including family members and close friends. For the pre-wedding festivities, the house was decorated with white flowers. It changed to a marigold theme for the haldi ceremony.

The couple made their first public appearance as husband and wife on Monday, days after they had posed for the paparazzi on their wedding day. Suniel told the media the couple's wedding reception will be held after the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, most likely in Mumbai.

Talking about his son-in-law, Suniel said in a post, “Despite having the adulation of the nation, Rahul remains humble. He’s well mannered, intelligent, & extremely composed. Mana & Rahul are a riot together! Most importantly, like all athletes, he’s seen ups & downs - which is something that will help him long after he’s done with cricket. Athiya is blessed to have found such a loving family, because his parents are really just the nicest people.” Athiya was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor (2019), co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

