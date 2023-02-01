Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul ditch ethnic outfits, pose in pyjamas and bathrobes on 1st magazine cover after wedding. See pic

Before their wedding on January 23, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul posed together for a magazine cover photoshoot. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a post with their first magazine cover together. Athiya and KL Rahul reportedly shot for the magazine cover shoot a month before they tied the knot. For their first magazine cover together, the couple wore pyjamas and bathrobes. Also read: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul spotted on dinner date for first time after wedding, pose together. Watch

Days after her wedding outfits made news, Athiya was seen in a photoshoot with KL Rahul, where she wore minimal makeup, and looked completely different from her recent photos. She wore a pair of green checked pyjamas with a white bathrobe. Athiya's pyjamas-and-bathrobe look was perfectly complemented by KL Rahul's look for the magazine photoshoot.

For Vogue India’s February digital cover shoot, the cricketer wore a black-and-red flannel bottom with a grey bathrobe as he kept an arm around his now-wife Athiya.

Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul on their first magazine cover together.

Athiya and KL Rahul, who have been dating for many years, have kept their relationship private, until their recent wedding celebrations that were full of love, fun, laughter and designer outfits. For their wedding ceremony on January 23, Athiya, who made her bollywood debut with Hero (2015), wore an embroidered pink lehenga.

The couple has been sharing beautiful pictures from their wedding celebrations. Recently, actor Suniel Shetty, the father of the new bride and the new father-in-law, had also shared some details of the wedding festivities, including the newly-wedded couple's decision to get married at his Khandala home. He added that both ‘the kids (Athiya and KL Rahul)’ are private individuals and have been brought up with similar values.

Taking to LinkedIn, Suniel had said that the couple has ‘complementary personalities’. He wrote, "As parents we wish them the very best for their future together. I'm thrilled to see how complementary their personalities are." He had also stated that there were 'less than 100 guests and at no point did things seem like a strain', and added, "Hopefully, Ahan (Ahan Shetty, his son), Mana (Mana Shetty, his wife) and I did a good job hosting everyone." At the wedding, Ahan had walked his sister Athiya down the aisle, and recently, he, too, had shared candid pictures from the wedding. In the caption, he had written, "I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together."

