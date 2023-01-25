Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul react as Ahan Shetty shares unseen pics from wedding ceremony. See post here

Actor Ahan Shetty shared unseen pictures of his sister-actor Athiya Shetty and her husband-cricketer KL Rahul from their wedding ceremony. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Ahan Shetty posted two new photos featuring the trio. In the first picture, Ahan held Athiya's hand as they walked together, seemingly towards the wedding mandap. Several people clapped looking at them. In the photo, Athiya smiled while Ahan looked at her. (Also Read | Suniel Shetty writes heartfelt note for his 'bachchas' Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul after wedding)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The second photo featured Ahan kneeling at the mandap next to the havan (sacred fire). In the picture, both Athiya and KL Rahul smiled and looked at him. Ahan looked at Athiya as he held a plate in one hand and touched her feet with the other. Sharing the picture, Ahan captioned the post, "I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together."

Athiya reacted to the post with a red heart emoji while KL Rahul dropped black heart and hug emojis. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Super cute." "These are so special," commented another person. "Such beautiful pictures," said an Instagram user. While Athiya shared the post on her Instagram Stories with a white heart emoji, KL Rahul simply reposted it on his account.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Athiya shared the post on her Instagram Stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Athiya and KL Rahul tied the knot at her father-actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse on Monday. While Athiya opted for a neutral-toned lehenga with a heavy polki embellished neckpiece and earrings, KL Rahul complimented his bride in an off-white sherwani.

After the wedding ceremony, Athiya and KL Rahul shared the first pictures from their wedding on Instagram. They wrote, "In your light, I learn how to love…'. Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Just a day after the intimate ceremony, Suniel on Instagram wished his 'bachchas' in a heart-warming manner. Suniel posted a wedding portrait of the newly-wed couple on Tuesday and captioned it, "A hand to hold and a reason to believe because sometimes the right place is a person and the ingredients love and trust ... congratulations and God bless my bachchas."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON