Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul spend New Year's Eve together in Dubai amid wedding rumours. See pics

Athiya Shetty brought in the new year with KL Rahul in Dubai as they celebrated with friends at a New Year's Eve bash. In photographs shared by her friends, Athiya and Rahul can be seen seen embracing one another at the party. The couple is expected to the tie the knot some time in early 2023. The cricketer had reportedly requested leave from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in December for the upcoming matches against Sri Lanka. (Also read: Suniel Shetty jokes about ‘confirmed wedding date’ for Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celebrating the end of 2022, Athiya reshared photographs of herself with Rahul from her friends' Instagram Stories. In them, Athiya is wearing a strapless black corset and blank pants, while Rahul has worn a black shirt with black pants. For one photograph, the actor has her arms around Rahul, while the second photo, she puts her arms around him from behind.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also added a red-tinted selfie on her Instagram Stories, in which she is standing next to Rahul and another friend in the restaurant. Athiya and Rahul have been dating since the past few years. But have not officially said they are dating, although they have been spotted together on vacations and on photos of their social media hands. In the past year, however, the cricketer has been seen hanging out with Athiya's family, including her brother Ahan Shetty, who made his acting debut with Tadap last year.

Athiya Shetty poses with KL Rahul and a friend on New Year's Eve.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Athiya and Ahan's father, actor Suniel Shetty, had earlier addressed the wedding rumours. He had told Hindustan Times, "I know about all the rumours that are around their wedding now and then. And I can tell you that I am looking at it as in the date. With both their schedules and stuff like that, we are figuring out things. Hopefully soon, we will know as to when, where and what will it finally happen."

Athiya made her acting debut in Hero with actor Sooraj Pancholi in 2015. Her last film was the romantic feature Motichoor Chaknachor (2019) opposite actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor was also rumoured to play Kashmiri footballer Afshan Ashiq in her biopic Hope Solo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON