Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Athiya Shetty's boyfriend KL Rahul says 'love you' as she hugs him in unseen pics on his 30th birthday. See post
bollywood

Athiya Shetty's boyfriend KL Rahul says 'love you' as she hugs him in unseen pics on his 30th birthday. See post

Athiya Shetty shared a birthday post for boyfriend KL Rahul with unseen pictures as she hugged and cuddled with him. He has responded with ‘love you’. Check out the post here.
Athiya Shetty with her boyfriend KL Rahul.
Updated on Apr 18, 2022 01:34 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Athiya Shetty wished her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, on his 3Oth birthday with several pictures. Taking to Instagram, Athiya posted several monochrome photos of the couple. (Also Read | Athiya Shetty picks up boyfriend KL Rahul from airport, fans say 'get married soon guys'. Watch)

In the first picture, Athiya is seen holding KL Rahul as they posed for the camera on the street next to several buildings. While Athiya is dressed in a top, cropped denim jacket, and pants, KL Rahul sported a T-shirt under a shirt, pants, and a cap.

The next photo showed the duo walking through the forest holding hands. In the last picture, the couple cuddled inside a bus. While he sported a black jacket, Athiya wore a white sweatshirt. Athiya captioned her post, "Anywhere with you, happy birthday (smiling face with three hearts emoji)."

Reacting to the post, KL Rahul commented, "Love you (black heart emoji)." Akansha Ranjan Kapoor commented, "Except another bubble." Esha Gupta, Anushka Ranjan, Anusha Dandekar, and Amy Jackson posted red heart emojis.

RELATED STORIES

Athiya's brother, actor Ahan Shetty shared a picture featuring himself and KL Rahul on his Instagram Stories. Both of them twinned in white and black outfits. Ahan wrote, "Happy Birthday @rahulkl (raised hands and red heart emojis)."

On her Instagram Stories, Akansha also posted a photo with KL Rahul. In the picture, she rested her head on his shoulder as they relaxed on a couch. She wrote, "10 rs ki Pepsi, KL Rahul sexy, Happy Birthday bestieee!!!!" She also added, "Love you long time (white heart emoji)."

Ahan and Akansha also posted photos with KL Rahul.

Recently, Athiya's father, actor Suniel Shetty had shared a photo lauding KL Rahul. The picture was clicked after KL Rahul scored a century, for Lucknow Super Giants, against Mumbai Indians. The words on the photo read, "100 in his 1ooth. Work hard in silence, let your success be your noise."

Earlier this year, Suniel had slammed rumours about the wedding of his children--Athiya and Ahan. Taking to Twitter, Suniel dismissed such speculations by slamming a report. "Unsure whether to be pained or amused. Can't understand the need to 'scoop' before verifying any facts at all. This type of irresponsible reportage is what dents the credibility of journalism," he had tweeted. While Athiya is dating KL Rahul, Ahan is in a relationship with Tania Shroff.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
athiya shetty kl rahul suniel shetty ahan shetty
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP