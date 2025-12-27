Athiya Shetty shares unseen pic of daughter Evaarah playing with dad KL Rahul as she celebrates her 1st Christmas

Athiya Shetty gave a glimpse of how she is spending her holiday season with her family members. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Athiya shared a photo of her daughter Evaarah playing with her dad-cricketer KL Rahul. Athiya Shetty shared a post on Instagram.

Athiya Shetty shares a rare pic of her daughter Evaarah

In the first photo, Athiya gave a peek of her stay. The second photo showed KL Rahul holding and lifting Evaarah in his arms as she rested her feet on his chest. Neither of their faces was seen in the picture. While Evaarah wore a red and white outfit, KL Rahul opted for a grey co-ord set.

Athiya posts photos from her outings

Athiya also posted a selfie, a picture during her walk, feasting on scrumptious food, a Christmas tree and a church among other things. She simply captioned the post, " (Brightness emojis) the last of 2025." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Eva is growing up so fast, our lil Christmas babyyy." A person wrote, "Evaarah's pic is loveee, waited soo long for this." A comment read, "Aww Evaarah's first Christmas."

Athiya hasn't revealed her baby's face yet. However, she does share pics of her baby on Instagram. Recently, posting a picture of Evaarah's feet, she wrote, “Life lately.”

About Athiya's family, films

Athiya, who has been away from the film industry for some time, tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple later announced their pregnancy in November 2024 through an Instagram post and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Evaarah, in March.

Taking to Instagram, the couple later shared an adorable picture of themselves with their newborn and also revealed her name--Evaarah. "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/ivaaraa ~ Gift of God," read the caption of their post.

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. Later, she was featured in films such as Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor.