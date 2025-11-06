'Evaru ka mama' Athiya Shetty sits on husband KL Rahul's lap in unseen pic; gives glimpses of her birthday dinner menu

Athiya Shetty has shared a carousel of pictures as she celebrated her 33rd birthday. Taking to Instagram, Athiya Shetty posted her childhood photos, shared selfies, and pictures clicked with her husband-cricketer KL Rahul. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in 2023.

Athiya Shetty shares pics from her special day

The first picture had childhood photos of Athiya making goofy poses and smiling. She posted photos of the flowers that she received on her special day. In a photo, Athiya sat on KL Rahul's lap while he posed sitting on a couch. She held him while he wrapped his arms around her.

Athiya's special birthday cake

A picture showed KL Rahul holding a glass, enjoying his beverage. Athiya gave a peek inside the menu of her birthday dinner. The list included mushrooms, tuna and lamb among other dishes. She posed for a selfie in a pink shirt dress. The last picture showed Athiya's birthday cake on which "happy burday Evaru ka mama" was written.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonakshi Sinha wish Athiya

Sharing the pictures, Athiya captioned the post, "Birthday things! (pink heart, flower bouquet and sparkles emojis) Thank you for the love and wishes… so grateful (folded hand emoji)." Reacting to the post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Happy Birthday stunner." Sonakshi Sinha said, "Happy Birthday, baby doll."

On Athiya's birthday, KL Rahul shared a bunch of photos on Instagram. He had captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my best friend, wifey, lover, stress ball, goofball (two hearts emoji). I love you more each passing year (red heart and hug face emojis) @athiyashetty." Athiya commented, "The storm to your calm. Love you."

About Athiya

Athiya got married to KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala. The couple later announced their pregnancy in November 2024 through an Instagram post and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Evaarah, in March.

Athiya made her acting debut in 2015 with Hero. Later, she was featured in films such as Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. She has been away from the film industry for some time.