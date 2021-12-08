Athiya Shetty swaps clothes with boyfriend KL Rahul all the time, these photos are proof

Cricketer KL Rahul wore a black T-shirt with a tiger on it in a new picture shared on his Instagram page. A fan club was quick to notice that his girlfriend, actor Athiya Shetty, previously wore the same T-shirt in a mirror selfie that she posted online.

This is not the first time that Athiya and Rahul have shared outfits. The fan account shared another picture of them wearing the same white sweatshirt in different photos. Meanwhile, another image of them wearing the same beige-coloured hoodie with the words ‘just alone, not lonely’ written on it is also being shared.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul seem to have a collective wardrobe.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul often wear each other’s clothes.

Athiya and Rahul have been dating for quite some time. Earlier this month, at the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap, they made their red carpet debut as a couple. Rahul posed with Athiya and her family at the special screening in Mumbai. Later, an inside photo from the event, of her resting her head on his shoulder, also surfaced online.

Rahul also wished Ahan on the release of Tadap. Sharing a picture of them sitting in a park, he wrote, “No more looking back, my brother @ahan.shetty. So proud, only bigger things ahead for you. Tadap out now.”

While Athiya and Rahul have never admitted to being in a relationship, they let mushy Instagram posts do the talking. Last month, on her birthday, he shared pictures of them at a cafe and wrote, “Happy birthday my (heart emoji) @athiyashetty.”

Since she made her debut with Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi in 2015, Athiya has not been seen much on the big screen. She starred opposite Arjun Kapoor in Mubarakan and featured in a special song, Tere Naal Nachna, in Nawabzaade. Her last release was Motichoor Chaknachoor in 2019.

