Atrangi Re is brilliantly led by Dhanush and Sara: Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar is riding high on the success of Sooryavanshi. The theatrically released film is set to enter the ₹200-crore club. As he gears up for the release of Atrangi Re, he talks to us about his part in the film, unity in the industry, and more. Excerpts:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

God has been so kind, but this wouldn’t have been possible without the support from our fans. To be able to come this far, with only 50% occupancy (in theatres) in some states, is more than what I could have wished for. Cinemagoers deserved a party after such a long and painful pandemic.

There’s nothing like facing a challenge this big and being the first film to open the doors, knowing that your peers, colleagues and idols are rooting for you. I pray this sense of togetherness remains forever. I felt we were all for one and one for all.

I feel I’ve reached a place in life, where I do things because I want to do them and not because I have to. Atrangi Re makes you fall in love with love. There wasn’t even a flicker of doubt in my soul. I felt nothing but gratitude to be a part of a film, so brilliantly led by (actors) Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. Aanand L Rai (director) captivated me. Whether I just have a special role on an elephant in his film, sometimes, just being invited to the party is enough.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aanand L Rai and Akshay Kumar (Photo: Instagram)

I love the world he creates... it is vibrant and colourful, yet complicated, which fascinates me. He knows his characters well and he has a strong understanding of complex human emotions, which is why he manages to showcase them so beautifully. His passion for storytelling and conviction for his stories has made me collaborate with him, not once but thrice already. All the films are yet to release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Have you ever heard someone say they are tired of their true love? When you are as lucky as I am and get to live your dream, work, chase, respect and admire your dream every single day. There is not a minute that goes by when you feel worn out. I feel alive, more than ever. All I need is an early night and a healthy breakfast, and I’m happy to entertain all day long. I may be a Grinch at night, but once the sun rises, it doesn’t matter what kind of week I’ve had. Every new day in the industry is a blessing. There’s no time to be tired.