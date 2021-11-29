Atrangi Re's Chaka Chak: Sara Ali Khan dances at Dhanush's engagement, fan says 'combo of Kareena Kapoor-Amrita Singh'

The makers of Atrangi Re on Monday released the first song Chaka Chak from the Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar-starrer. As the song starts, Sara tells Dhanush, “Desh ki akeli biwi honge hum, jo apne khud ke pati ke sagayi pe itna khush hai (I might be the only wife who is so happy about her husband's engagement).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The song is set in a traditional home in south India as well as on the streets. During the song, Sara Ali Khan dances and also teases Dhanush as he gets ready for his engagement to another woman. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Irshad Kamil.

Taking to Instagram, Sara shared the music video. She captioned it, "Bihar ki chori ka nikla gaana ab har shaadi par yahi bajana guarantee majaa aana (Do play this Bihari girl's song at every wedding. I guarantee it will be fun). #ChakaChak Out now (link in bio) #AtrangiRe streaming from 24th December on #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans reacted to the song in the comments section on YouTube. A fan wrote, "This song has some essence of Rockstar's Katiya Karoon." "This background, decoration, wedding, dancem everything is giving me Chalka song Rani Mukerji Saathiya’s vibe just love it!" another said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another fan said, "Sara is highly impressive. She is a combo of Kareena and her mom Amrita Singh. Looks of mother, acting mostly similar to Kareena." "Sara Ali Khan's perfect dance and expressions... Shreya is always no. 1..a big like to this song," commented another. "Whenever there's a new song of Shreya Ghoshal, I will be there..and this one is with the great ARR. Amazing. Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush's chemistry has a spark," said another fan.

Also Read | Atrangi Re trailer: Sara Ali Khan, in love with both Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, makes a ‘blunder’. Watch

The trailer of Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re released last week and the core of the film is a love triangle between Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar. The film has been written by Himanshu Sharma and is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films. It will release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}