Attack box office collection day 2: John Abraham's film collects 3 cr while RRR sees a stellar second Saturday

John Abraham's Attack is unable to find a strong footing at the box office with SS Rajamouli's RRR still on a bull run. Attack has collected ₹3 crore on its first Saturday while RRR (Hindi) managed a haul of ₹17 crore even on its second Saturday. (Also read: Attack movie review: John Abraham's super-soldier offers a welcome break from chest-thumping nationalism)

Attack is a sci-fi action film in which John plays a super-soldier. With the help of AI, he is able to gain back control of his paralysed body and also give it superhuman strength. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

As per a report in Box Office India, the film managed to collect approximately ₹3-3.25 crore nett on Saturday, bringing its two-day haul to about ₹6 crore. Meanwhile. RRR's collection saw a big jump and currently rests at ₹162 crore total.

In a recent interview with PTI, John Abraham said he just picks up films that are right for him and does not pay heed to what the audience expects from him. "I just do what I think is right. After Vicky Donor, there were many people who asked to me do Vicky Donor 2 but we made Madras Cafe. Then they asked me to do Madras Cafe 2. So generally there is a herd mentality where one follows a trend. But I don't do that. I don't work that way," he added. Attack is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand.

RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. The film is also loaded with VFX and is based on the lives of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju in pre-independence India. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

