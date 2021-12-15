Attack teaser: John Abraham washes off sins of Satyameva Jayate 2, Jacqueline Fernandez makes an appearance

After the super debacle of Sayameva Jayate 2, John Abraham is back with what appears to be a comparatively sober action drama, Attack. The teaser of the film is out and shows John in commando mode, taking on enemies after an attack.

The teaser opens with a bomb blast that throws life out of gear for all those who lose their dear ones. A broken John is seen shell shocked while grieving at the blast site. A worried Jacqueline Fernandez, is seen rushing to the spot in a saree, which is probably the uniform of a flight attendant.

It is followed by glimpses of John getting some chip implants and a voice declaring, “all vitals are normal, you are ready to serve soldier.” Rakul Preet Singh is also seen in a still as choppers fly past her. Action scenes are filled with guns and missiles as John and his team fight in the Parliament.

A day before the teaser release, John deleted all posts from his Instagram account without revealing the reason behind it. The actor is all set to celebrate his 49th birthday on December 17.

The actor removed all of his pictures and videos along with his profile image from Instagram despite having a fan following of over 9 million on the platform. However, John has not deleted his Instagram Reels.

Attack is set to release on Republic Day, January 26, next year. The film has been directed and written by Lakshya Raj Anand. Ratna Pathak Shah, Prakash Raj, Vikas Sharma and Shefali Ganguly are also said to be a part of the film.

John played a triple role in his last release, Satyameva Jayate 2, but the film was turned down by the critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film called it a “shoddy and sloppy depiction of jingoism and vigilantism at its most shameless”.

John also has Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline. It will release on July 8, 2022.

