Atul Srivastava to BNA students: Learn to observe yourself first

Stree and Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Atul Srivastava visited Bhartendu Natya Academy (BNA), Lucknow recently to relive the old memories of his alma mater. The president of its alumni association, on his visit to his hometown, gave some valuable tips to the budding artistes.

“From my learning and work experience, I can suggest preparing a ground first. Syllabus, theatre and everything else comes later. It starts with training the mind. For that, one needs to be a good listener and identify things that restrict their growth,” he shared.

Atul Srivastava with BNA students and budding actors.

The Kashmir Files actor (59) adds, “I feel that we usually say no and give up on things very easily. Instead we should have an approach of ‘yes, it’s possible’ and then give your best. We get distracted every easily! For example, it’s a fashion to buy and flaunt fancy hi-end books or refer to YouTube masterclasses but what we don’t focus on is working on our basics. Quest to become a centre of attraction does hamper our growth!”

Srivastava recalls golden tips given by then director and his guru Padma Shri Raj Bisaria, “I am a student of 1984-86 batch and till date I am learning from him. The biggest lesson I learnt from him is to observe yourself first and check causes that are hampering your growth. Like, once I decided to stay very reserve which eventually resulted in me losing friends, contacts and work! Then I corrected myself.”

On a concluding note, he says, “In performing art or any other field, we need to have clarity of thoughts and develop the ability to put it forward in a right manner.”

Last seen in Ghar Set Hai and Ghar Waspsi, Srivastava will be next seen in film Dhoop Chaaon, OTT series Chuna and feature film Kuch Khatta Ho Jaye where he plays Guru Randhawa’s father. “I have done a few short films too. Interesting work is happening.”

He was in city to celebrate Diwali with his family. “Last year was very tragic as I lost my two brothers during the second wave, while I and my elder brother were both admitted in hospital. So, I came down this year to look beyond hard times and celebrate with my family.”

