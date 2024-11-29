Avinash Tiwary recalls ‘embarrassment’ after hitting Amitabh Bachchan on the head: From where have you gotten…

Avinash once hit Amitabh on the head

Avinash said, “The first time we met we had to do an action sequence. I had at that point never done an action sequence in my life. In the scene, he had to punch me and I had to duck and give him back. Fortunately, I only hit him on his head but the embarrassment I felt at that time, I still haven’t recovered from it. It was pin-drop silence on the set and I went in for another punch because they didn’t say cut. It was the instinct of an actor that took over."

Avinash spoke about Amitabh's reaction

"I walked up to him and said sorry. He said, ‘Yes you hit me on the head.’ I apologised and in my nervousness, I asked him if we should do a rehearsal and he, still holding the back of his head, looked at me like, ‘From where have you gotten this guy.’ He said, ‘But we will do it slowly.’ He told me that action is like choreography so just dance,” he added.

About Yudh

Yudh is a television psychological thriller miniseries directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and Dipti Kalwani. Apart from Amitabh and Avinash, it also stars Sarika, Zakir Hussain, Mona Wasu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kay Kay Menon. It was Amitabh's debut fiction television show. Yudh premiered on Sony TV in July 2014.

Avinash's new film

Avinash currently stars in the upcoming Netflix film Sikandar ka Muqaddar, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Jimmy Shergill. The heist thriller is directed by filmmaker Neeraj Pandey. Produced by Shital Bhatia through Friday Storytellers, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar also features Rajeev Mehta, Divya Dutta and Zoya Afroz.