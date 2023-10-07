Avinash Tiwary recalls hitting Amitabh Bachchan on the head during action scene: ‘I felt like my career was over’

Avinash Tiwary was so scared after accidentally hitting Amitabh Bachchan during an action sequence that he feared his career was over. In an interview with ETimes, the Laila Majnu actor revealed that he hit Amitabh Bachchan on the head during an action sequence for Yudh after which he went to apologize to him. The incident took place in 2013. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan joins Rajinikanth's Thalaivar 170, will work with him after 32 years)

What happened on set?

Avinash Tiwary worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Yudh.

In a new interview with ETimes, Avinash shared how he shot his first ever action sequence with none other than Amitabh Bachchan for the series Yudh back in 2013. He shared, "My first action sequence in life was with Amitabh Bachchan. I used to practice with the stunt guys. But Bachchan sir didn't have to rehearse because he has done it all his life. He would join us when the shot was ready. He was 72 when he did this. His legs went over my head. I am 6 foot tall. It was unbelievable."

Amitabh's reaction

Talking about what happened next, Avinash shared, "In that action sequence, I hit him on his head with my elbow by mistake. I have a video of it. Everyone on the set was teasing me that I won’t get any films anymore. When I hit him by mistake I felt like my career was over. There was a pin-drop silence on set. But the director didn't say cut so I swung another blow but it did not hit him... After the shot, I went to him to say sorry. He said, 'Yes, you hit me on my head.' And in that fear, I asked him, 'Sir, ek aur rehearsal kar le (Can we do one more rehearsal)?' He looked at everyone and said, 'Kahan se laaye ho inhe (From where have you got him)?' And then said to me, 'Let’s do one more rehearsal.'"

Yudh is an Indian television psychological thriller miniseries directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and Deepti Kalwani. The show was created by Anurag Kashyap. It also starred Pavail Gulati, Sarika Gauri and Ayesha Raza Mishra. Avinash was seen in two web series this year, Bambai Meri Jaan and Kaala.

