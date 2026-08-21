Awarapan 2 producer Vishesh Bhatt dismisses sidelining Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid: 'You get gaslit by fans'

When Awarapan released in theatres in 2007, it did not find many takers. The Emraan Hashmi-starrer was a box-office disappointment, earning merely ₹7.75 crore net in India. But its songs were chartbusters. Over the years, as the film gained a cult following, songs like Tera Mera Rishta and To Phir Aao also generated loyal fanbases. When producer Vishesh Bhatt announced Awarapan 2 last year, the music was present. Both songs were recreated in the sequel, but with new voices. Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid sang Tera Mera Rishta and To Phir Aao in part 1, but he did not return for an encore in Awarapan 2. Many fans felt it was disrespectful to the singer. But producer Vishesh Bhatt does not agree. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker opens up on the decision to not bring back Mustapha.

‘Why do people think something is taken away?’

Mustafa Zahid sang two songs for Awarapan, but was not asked to return for the reprise in the sequel.

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When asked if he was prepared for the questions around Mustafa’s non-return, Vishesh says nonchalantly, “That was to happen.” The filmmaker adds, “I find the questions ridiculous sometimes. For instance, I was not part of Jannat 2. But nobody takes Jannat away from me. Maine banaya hai (I have made it). Why do people think something is taken away? Some of that is very internet-driven, and sometimes the talent also gets gaslit by fans ki aapki izzat nahi rakhi (they didn't respect you). It's nothing to do with any of that. What is yours will always be yours.”

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{{^usCountry}} Vishesh says that the decision not to bring the singer back was a combination of the ‘climate’ and creative choices. However, he reiterates that recreating the two songs would have been just as tough had it been his voice. “Even if it had been Mustafa, the recreation would have been a tall task, and even he'd know that. Pritam has recreated a couple of his hit songs, and he'd tell me the same. In music, the word ‘encore’ is highly loaded. Most musicians' careers suffer from this problem because the latter half of their careers never matches up to what made them pathbreaking. So, how do you elevate your experience, which is a tough job,” says Vishesh. Mustafa Zahid’s reaction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vishesh says that the decision not to bring the singer back was a combination of the ‘climate’ and creative choices. However, he reiterates that recreating the two songs would have been just as tough had it been his voice. “Even if it had been Mustafa, the recreation would have been a tall task, and even he'd know that. Pritam has recreated a couple of his hit songs, and he'd tell me the same. In music, the word ‘encore’ is highly loaded. Most musicians' careers suffer from this problem because the latter half of their careers never matches up to what made them pathbreaking. So, how do you elevate your experience, which is a tough job,” says Vishesh. Mustafa Zahid’s reaction {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive Why did Awarapan 2 producers choose not to include Mustafa Zahid in the sequel? Producer Vishesh Bhatt mentioned that the decision was influenced by a combination of creative choices and the current climate. He believed recreating the songs would be challenging for any artist. What was Mustafa Zahid's reaction to the release of Awarapan 2? Mustafa Zahid expressed gratitude for the way his legacy was honored in Awarapan 2, stating that he felt he received dignity and love from the audience during the film's screening. How did Awarapan 2 perform at the box office during its first week? Awarapan 2 performed exceptionally well, grossing over ₹113 crore net in India and surpassing Emraan Hashmi's previous highest-grossing films, marking a significant achievement for the production house.

The new version of Tera Mera Rishta has been sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma. The latter has also lent his voice to the new To Phir Aao. However, Mustafa’s voice is present in Awarapan 2. The film opens with the original version of To Phir Aao. The singer acknowledged that in an Instagram post on Thursday. “Nearly two decades ago, Awarapan gave me a place in millions of hearts. Tonight, sitting in a theatre watching Awarapan 2, time stood still. In that opening minute, 19 years of my life flashed before my eyes,” he wrote in the caption.

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“For 19 years, I carried these songs with me to every stage, every city and every concert. When I was approached about my songs for the sequel, I never had an issue with making space for new voices. I’ve always believed in giving back and making way for what comes next. All I ever asked for was dignity and due credit for what I had contributed to this legacy,” he further added. Mustafa wrote that he now feels he has achieved that, “Tonight, the film began with my voice, followed by the loud cheers from the crowd and in that particular moment, I think I received what I always wanted: Dignity & an insane amount of love from all of you,” the singer added.

All about Awarapan 2

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Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi’s iconic character of Shivam Pandit, 19 years after the original. The film also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar in key roles. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film has earned ₹113 crore net domestically and over ₹161 crore worldwide in its first week.