Ayan Mukerji compares Shah Rukh Khan’s Brahmastra cameo to Iron Man

Ayan Mukerji recently spoke about all the fan theories surrounding Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra. The filmmaker also opened up about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the movie, which has become one of the highlights of the fantasy drama. The actor is seen as Mohan Bhargav, a scientist who wields Vanarastra. While discussing Shah Rukh’s cameo, Ayan compared his scenes in the film to Iron Man. Also read: Ayan Mukerji confirms spin-off plans for Shah Rukh Khan’s Vanarastra from Brahmastra

Ayan said that if the audience looks closely at the scene featuring Shah Rukh in his high-tech lab, it will realise that the tone of that scene is different from that of the rest of the film, and a little bit Iron Man-like. Ayan also revealed why he wanted Shah Rukh Khan to be a scientist in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, saying the film’s makers always thought Vanarastra, which gives a person the power of a ‘divine’ monkey, would exist in the world of science.

“If you actually look closely, you will see the tonality of that scene is a little bit Iron Man-like. We always thought Vanarastra will always exist in the world of science, which is why we have shown him to be a scientist,” Ayan Mukerji was quoted as saying in a recent Indian Express report.

The filmmaker added, “The tonality of that scene, because it is a bit of an item sequence at the beginning of part one, is different from the tonality of the rest of the film. Brahmastra has a romance between Shiva and Isha, it has some sincerity in its tonality. But Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a hero, cracking jokes. So, I knew that that tonality is different, even when we were shooting it, we were like this is very exciting. We were also having fun while shooting that part as it was very playful.”

Recently, Ayan had shared that not only Shah Rukh’s fans, but the makers have also been thinking about a spin-off for his character in Brahmastra. Ayan teased that the spin-off might tell the origin story of the scientist. Ayan had told Indian Express in an interview, “Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also saying on sets. As we discovered the personality of the scientist, we said, ‘Yaar, we have to do stuff. We have to do the origin story of the scientist!'”

Along with Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Ayan has plans to make two more films in the franchise. Aside from Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone also features in a guest appearance in the film. The sci-fi drama released in theatres on September 9 and has been performing well at the box office.

