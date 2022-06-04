Ayan Mukerji reposts Brahmastra teaser with a change: Amitabh Bachchan's name now ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's

Almost four days after the first teaser for Brahmastra was posted online, director Ayan Mukerji and Dharma shared yet another teaser on social media. The new teaser, however, looked like the exact replica of what was shared earlier. The repetitive posts left fans scratching their heads for a while until they discovered a minor edit that was made to the new video. (Also read: Brahmastra teaser: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt begin the ‘game’, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy's first looks revealed. Watch)

In the first teaser, fans got the first look at the high octane, CGI action and were introduced to all the major characters of the movie. In a roll call that came midway in the 30-second teaser, lead couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's names appear first, followed by the supporting cast--Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

In the new teaser, the sequence sees a change. Now, Amitabh's name appears first before Ranbir or Alia's. Nagarjuna and Mouni still take fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Fans reacted to the change-up in the comments section. “Bachchan Sir ko respect deni thi (Bachchan Sir needed to be respected) looking forward to it #dharmafan,” wrote a fan. “Thank you Ayan - for putting Amit ji’s name 1st,” commented another. A person was still confused about the need for a change-up. “Why did u change the sequence,” they asked.

Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy epic in which Ranbir plays the lead role of Shiva. His girlfriend is Isha, played by Alia Bhatt. Amitabh Bachchan is Professor Arvind Chaturvedi and Nagarjuna is an archaeologist named Ajay Vashisht. Mouni's character is named Damayanti. The film is scheduled to release on September 9.

Ayan and the team have spent more than half a decade making Brahmastra. At an event on Tuesday, Ayan said, “For many years, I thought this film would never get made and I’ll die making Brahmastra. So many people asked me why the film is taking so long, and why is it so expensive. They asked me to make another romantic film. But, I always believed, if we got Brahmastra right, it would be very pioneering for our country. The film would find a large audience in the country. That energy has caused many positive things to happen.”

