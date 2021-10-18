Ayaz Khan regrets 'slapping Aditi' in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, fan says ‘best thing on internet’

Actor Ayaz Khan, who played the role of Sushant Modi in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, has shared an Instagram Reels video in which he comically regretted “slapping Aditi (Genelia D'Souza's character)” in the film.

In the video shared by Ayaz on Instagram, he can be seen comically smashing his head on a rock, beating his chest and hitting his head, as the comments from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na fans appear on the screen. In all of them, Ayaz's character, Sushant, was slammed for slapping Aditi.

Ayaz captioned the video, “It’s been 13 years but the hate doesn’t stop #JaneTuYaJaneNa #13yearsofjanetuyajanena #funny #funreel #instareel #villain #villainlife."

The video starts with the text: “The number 1 regret of my life: Slapping Aditi." Then comments like, “Isn't that the dude that hit Aditi,” and “Bhagwan tujhe maaf kar sakta hai magar mein nahi karunga. Tune Aditi pe haath uthaya hai (God can forgive you but I will not because you slapped Aditi),” start appearing on the screen. Have a look:

Many people commented on the post. “Can’t believe you’re the same guy who played Sushant and Shubhankar (Dill Mill Gaye) in the same year Ishq hayyeeee se ishq bye bye," one wrote. “Your acting was soo good, that people genuinely started believing in it,” another said. One fan even called it “Best thing on the internet today.”

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, a romantic comedy directed by Abbas Tyrewala, released in 2008. The film marked the debut of Aamir Khan's nephew Imran Khan. The film starred him and Genelia in the lead roles. Prateik Babbar and Ayaz played supporting roles in the film.

Ayaz is best known for playing the role of Dr Shubhankar Rai in the medical drama Dill Mill Gayye. He also appeared in shows like Parichay, Kulvadhu, Punar Vivah and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Ayaz has also been doing a lot of web series and short films of late. He has his own YouTube channel where he frequently posts videos.

