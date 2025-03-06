Ayesha Takia says husband Farhan Azmi are ‘actual victims’ in Goa incident: ‘Rowdy women called my son dirty words’

After her husband Farhan Azmi was booked for an altercation at a supermarket in Candolim in north Goa, former actor Ayesha Takia has shared a bunch of videos from the night of her incident. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Ayesha asked people to "refrain from blaming" Farhan and her 11-year-old son, who she said are "the actual victims". (Also Read | Ayesha Takia says ‘we have proof’ after case filed against husband Farhan Azmi in Goa: ‘It was a night of horror’) Ayesha Takia spoke about her husband, Farhan Azmi, and son on Instagram.

Ayesha Takia shares video from Goa incident

She shared a clip on which it was written---Goa Police book Abu Azmi's son for fighting, threatening locals, and abusing power. Sharing it, she wrote, "Goa Police has booked these hooligans/bullies also...Pls, refrain from spreading lies. Pls watch all videos and see the goon for yourself...refrain from blaming Farhan and my 11-year-old, who are the actual victims."

Ayesha says ‘rowdy women' called her son dirty words

She also said, "Farhan abusing power? Pls see the actual bullies for yourself. Pls hear these rowdy women call my son dirty words and intimidate him. He is 11 years old. Farhan was already in the cop car at this point. Who are these horrendous, disgusting women? Shameful."

Ayesha asked people to "refrain from blaming" Farhan.

Posting another video of a woman shouting at Farhan in front of the police, Ayesha wrote, “See who the real bullies are. See how they also speak to the cops.”

In another clip, a woman was seen trying to wrestle a bag from the police official as she made way to his car. Ayesha wrote, "See how they behave with the police to get the bag. With Farhan's licensed weapon...see how disrespectful and dangerous they are even with the law...See how she asks blatantly for his weapon...which as you can hear is in a bag with the cops. He never even removed it."

What happened so far in Goa incident, what Ayesha said

On Tuesday, police in Goa filed a case against Farhan Azmi. He and others were booked on charges of a scuffle in a public place and disturbing peace following their altercation in Candolim village on Monday night. In a series of posts on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Ayesha said it was her husband who dialled 100 for help but ended up with a complaint against him.

"It was a night of horror for our family up until this morning... Just saw this post and need to share. I will share more in due time... My husband and son were brutally bullied and scared for their life as local Goan goons mobbed, threatened, and tormented them for hours... They even badly roughed up the police who were called by my husband to protect our son and him," she posted. She added that the crowd "repeatedly cursed Farhan and my son for being from Maharashtra and having a big car".

The Goa police, in a release on Tuesday, said their control room received a call at 11.12 pm on Monday, informing that a fight was taking place at a supermarket in Candolim (North Goa district). During the fight, Farhan reportedly told the rival group that he had a licensed firearm which he was carrying, Calangute police inspector Paresh Naik told PTI.

When police arrived at the scene, they were informed that there had been a scuffle between two groups, including Farhan Azmi's, “ over a petty matter,” the official said. The police said a case was registered against Abu Farhan Azmi, Zeon Fernandes, Joseph Fernandes, Sham, and others under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.