Ayesha Takia says ‘we have proof’ after case filed against husband Farhan Azmi in Goa: ‘It was a night of horror’

Actor Ayesha Takia, best known for her role in Salman Khan’s Wanted, penned a note after her husband, Farhan Azmi, was booked by the Goa police for allegedly creating a ruckus in North Goa’s Candolim area over rash driving on Monday evening. Ayesha Takia claims her husband and son were bullied in Goa.

(Also Read: Ayesha Takia deactivates Instagram account after being trolled for 'plastic surgery' again over recent pics)

The Goa police filed a case on Tuesday against Farhan Azmi and two Goa residents. Farhan, who was driving a luxury SUV, was stopped by some locals in the Candolim area and a fight took place between them over a ‘petty issue’. He called the police and reportedly told the locals to back off, warning them that he had a licensed firearm for protection.

Ayesha Takia claims her husband was bullied

Now, Ayesha has taken to Instagram, claiming that her husband and son were bullied and left traumatised in Goa. She wrote, “It was a night of horror for our family up until this morning... Just saw this post and need to share. I will share more in due time... My husband and son were brutally bullied and feared for their lives as local Goan goons mobbed, threatened, and tormented them for hours... They even badly roughed up the police, who were called by my husband to protect our son and him.”

A screengrab of Ayesha Takia's Instagram stories.

Ayesha alleges hatred for Maharashtra in Goa

She further added that her husband and son were repeatedly cursed and wrote, “The hatred for Maharashtra has reached unbelievable heights in Goa... as they repeatedly cursed Farhan and my son for being from Maharashtra and having a big car. The police, in turn, have filed a complaint against Farhan when he was, in fact, the one who dialled 100 for help against the large crowd of almost 150 people.”

Ayesha Takia claimed she has proof of husband's innocence.

She went on to express her belief in the country’s justice system and wrote, “We have video proof and evidence, including CCTV footage, which will be shared with competent authorities in due course. We are cooperating with the law enforcement agencies, and we believe in the justice of the system and our Indian courts.”

As per PTI, the police stated that a case was registered against Abu Farhan Azmi, Zeon Fernandes, Joseph Fernandes, Sham, and others under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. "Since the individuals involved were fighting in a public place, disturbing public peace, and causing affray, a state-initiated complaint was filed by PSI Paresh Sinari of Calangute police station," the police release said.

About Ayesha Takia

Ayesha made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with the action thriller Taarzan: The Wonder Car. She then starred in films such as Socha Na Tha, Salaam-e-Ishq, Wanted, Paathshaala, and Shaadi No. 1, among others. However, in 2011, she left the film industry. The actor married her boyfriend, Farhan Azmi, a restaurateur and son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi, in 2009. The couple are parents to a son, Mikail Azmi.