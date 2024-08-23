Ayesha Takia deactivates Instagram account after being trolled for 'plastic surgery' again over recent pics

Earlier this year, Ayesha Takia – who was seen in films like Dil Maange More, Dor, No Smoking, Wanted, Salaam-E-Ishq and Paathshaala – was spotted with her son at Mumbai airport after a long time. The former actor had slammed trolls for 'dissecting her looks' at that time. Ayesha is once again grabbing attention for her looks, and this time, she has deactivated her account after facing a fresh round of trolling amid ‘plastic surgery’ rumours. Also read: Ayesha Takia throws subtle shade at her haters in Instagram post Ayesha Takia's latest Instagram post grabbed a lot of attention.

Ayesha's 'Instagram page isn't available'

After she posted a glimpse of her ethnic blue and golden saree look on August 19, a section of social media users said that Ayesha looked almost unrecognisable after having 'undergone plastic surgery'. Amid all the chatter around her 'new look', the actor's Instagram account is now deactivated.

Here's what it says:

Ayesha Takia deactivates Instagram account.

Ayesha is yet to issue a statement, unlike in February this year when she schooled people who were obsessing over her appearance and insinuating that she was looking to make a comeback in films.

Ayesha is married to Farhan Azmi, who is a restaurateur. He is also politician Abu Azmi's son. Ayesha and Farhan have a son, Mikail.

Ayesha Takia on being trolled for her look

She had shared on Instagram in February 2024, “Need to say this, rushed to Goa two days ago… Had a medical emergency in my family... My sister has literally been in hospital. Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks.”

She went on to clarify that she had 'zero interest in films or comeback', adding, “Been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how people think I should have looked and don't. Literally get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying. I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film...So chill.. Pls feel free to not care about me at all.”

“Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years...How unrealistic and ridiculous are these ppl...Lol please find better things to do with your time rather than pick apart good looking women, I'm blessed with a fabulous life and do not need your opinions, save it for those interested. I'm sending back all your sh***y energy. Do better ppl, get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to your friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that u need to tell a gorgeous happy woman how she's not looking like u wanted,” she had added.