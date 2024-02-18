Ayesha Takia reacts to trolls after rare appearance: ‘Not interested in fame, films and comeback’

Wanted fame Ayesha Takia penned a long note for those who have been criticising her appearance after her rare spotting. Recently, Ayesha was seen with her son at Mumbai airport after a long time. As her photos and videos went viral, the actor took a stand for herself on social media and said she would not be returning to films any time soon. Also read: Ayesha Takia makes rare appearance with son at airport. Watch video Ayesha Takia at Mumbai airport.

Ayesha Takia on being trolled for her look

Ayesha, in her post, revealed she was on her way to Goa for a medical emergency. She wrote, “Need to say this, rushed to Goa two days ago… Had a medical emergency in my family... My sister has literally been in hospital. Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks.”

Ayesha Takia: I have zero interest in films or comeback

She went on to clarify that the actor won't be making her comeback in Bollywood. “Been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how ppl think I should have looked and don't. Literally get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying. I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film...So chill.. Pls feel free to not care about me at all.”

“Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years...How unrealistic and ridiculous are these ppl...Lol please find better things to do with ur time rather than pick apart good looking women, I'm blessed with a fabulous life and do not need ur opinions, save it for those interested. I'm sending back all ur shitty energy. Do better ppl, get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to ur friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that u need to tell a gorgeous happy woman how she's not looking like u wanted,” she wrapped up. Her post has earned the support of her fans on Instagram.

Who is Ayesha Takia

Ayesha began her career in the entertainment industry as a model and gained attention with Falguni Pathak’s song Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye. Later she made her Bollywood debut with Taarzan: The Wonder Car and won the Filmfare award for best debut in 2004. She has appeared in films like Dil Maange More!!!, Dor, No Smoking, Wanted, Salaam-E-Ishq and Paathshaala, among others.

She was last seen in the 2011 film Mod after which she took a hiatus from films. She was highly trolled on social media for changes in her appearance when she was seen in public. Many also accused her of getting fillers or other cosmetic procedures done on herself, but Ayesha always dismissed them.

Ayesha is married to Farhan Azmi, who is a restaurateur. He is also politician Abu Azmi's son. They have a son, Mikail.

