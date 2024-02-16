Ayesha Takia makes rare appearance with son at airport. Watch video

Former actor Ayesha Takia was spotted after a long time by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Friday. She was accompanied by her son and a friend as they made their way inside the airport before stopping for a few pictures. (Also read: Sunny Deol's mother Prakash Kaur makes rare appearance at Gadar 2 premiere; Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Tania also spotted) Ayesha Takia was spotted with her son at the Mumbai airport.

The airport appearance

Ayesha looked simple in a dark blue suit and her long hair untied. She wore a black mask, but removed it on the photographers' request. Her son Mikail wore a green shirt, black pants and carried a large backpack on his back. He politely showed his documents to the airport security with Ayesha, before she waved goodbye to the paparazzi and walked in.

Who is she married to?

Ayesha is married to Farhan Azmi. He is a restaurateur. In 2020, Ayesha and Farhan had given their hotel to be used as a quarantine facility during the Covid-19 pandemic. A report quoted Farhan as saying, “Yes, we have given our Gulf Hotel for quarantine to the BMC. We are together during this time of crisis. We have handed over our hotel to BMC and the Mumbai Police as the quarantine centre. Ours is a small hotel. And we hope that in future, the government should support small businesses too.”

More about Ayesha

Ayesha began her career as a model and gained attention with Falguni Pathak’s song Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye. Later she made her Bollywood debut with Taarzan: The Wonder Car and won the Filmfare award for best debut in 2004. She has appeared in films like Dil Maange More!!!, Dor, No Smoking, Wanted, Salaam-E-Ishq and Paathshaala among others.

The actor was last seen in the 2011 film Mod after which she took a hiatus from films. She was trolled on social media for her changed looks when made a rare appearance at an event. Many accused her of getting fillers, or other cosmetic procedures done on herself.

In a chat with us, Ayesha says that those reports were nothing but “absolutely c**p” and that the pictures were morphed. She said, “I was holidaying in Goa when those pictures went viral and it’s so ridiculous, because anyone who has seen me in person would know that it’s absolutely c**p. But celebrities have to go through all this where they are picked upon for one reason or the other.”