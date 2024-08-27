Ayesha Takia calls her trolls ‘peasants’ in biting comeback post on Instagram after account deactivation

Ayesha Takia grabbed attention with her last post on Instagram, where many users shared that they were ‘unable to recognize’ her and pointed out that she has again got plastic surgery. Amid the backlash, she deactivated her Instagram. Now, the actor is back again on the social media platform, and shared an indirect response pointed at those who dissected her looks. (Also read: Ayesha Takia deactivates Instagram account after being trolled for 'plastic surgery' again over recent pics) Ayesha Takia returned to Instagram days after deactivating her profile.

Ayesha hits back at trolls

On her Instagram Stories, Ayesha shared a reel which had a woman walking confidently across the street. The reel had a line written on it, which read, “Jealous? Darling, your maximum doesn't even reach my minimum.”

Ayesha wrote in the caption, “For the peasants with an opinion.”

Ayesha via her Instagram Stories.

More details

This is not the first time that the actor has slammed trolls who were criticising her looks. She penned a long note earlier this year and said, "Need to say this, rushed to Goa two days ago… Had a medical emergency in my family... My sister has literally been in hospital. Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks.”

She also said, "Literally get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying. I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film...So chill.. Pls feel free to not care about me at all.”

Ayesha made her acting debut with Taarzan: The Wonder Car. The actor is best known for films like Dil Maange More!!!, Dor, No Smoking, Wanted, Salaam-E-Ishq and Paathshaala.