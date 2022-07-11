Ayushmann Khurrana strikes the 'Ranbir Kapoor pose' in a towel, Kartik Aaryan says he's in his room

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana surprised fans with his latest pictures from an unknown location. On Monday, he took to his Instagram handle and treated everyone to pictures of himself only wearing a towel hanging low from his waist. In the caption, he wrote, “Where am I? Wrong answers only.” (Also read: Ayushmann Khurana reveals he auditioned for Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many fans said that the pictures gave off major Ranbir Kapoor vibes from his iconic towel scene in Saawariya. In the pictures, Ayushmann is seen posing shirtless on a balcony, with his back towards the camera. The next picture offers a close up look at his face.

Reacting to the post, Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Secs before the Saawariya drop.” Kartik Aaryan added, “Mere kamre mein,” referring to Ayushmann’s photo caption. While Arjun Kapoor commented, “Andheri,” Sonakshi Sinha said, “Paris.” Many of Ayushmann's fans cheekily wrote, “In my heart.”

Ayushmann was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s latest film Anek. In the film, he essayed the role of an undercover cop. The storyline of the movie revolves around the fight between the government and militant groups in Northeast India. The film was released in May and received mixed reviews with a slow opening at the box office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about Anek, Ayushmann had said in a statement before the film’s release, “Anek celebrates the spirit of truly being an Indian. Anubhav sir is pushing the envelope and setting a benchmark with his passionate storytelling with this film. My character Joshua compelled me to do things I had never done before, both physically and mentally. With the right guidance and training, I gave this role my best shot to bring life to everything Anubhav envisioned for the film."

Ayushmann will be next seen in Doctor G, which also stars Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from this, he also has An Action Hero in the pipeline. Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the film is scheduled to release in December and also features Jaideep Ahlawat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON