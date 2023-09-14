Ayushmann Khurrana birthday special: Watch his 5 best scenes from Vicky Donor, An Action Hero and more

Having made his Bollywood debut a decade ago, Ayushmann Khurrana turns 38 on Thursday. He may not have record-breaking box office numbers in his kitty but Ayushmann had always had a knack for choosing the most interesting, poignant, and untouched subjects for his films. From Vicky Donor, to Article 15, his films are the perfect blend of social messages and entertainment. As he celebrates the box office success of his latest outing, Dream Girl 2, we take a look at some of the most popular iconic scenes from his films over the years. (Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to box office success of Gadar 2, OMG 2, Dream Girl 2)

Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan: When Bhumi discovers Ayushmann's issue

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from An Action Hero

In the 2017 film, Ayushmann played the role of a middle class man who suffers from erectile dysfunction. The film often refers to his condition as 'gents problem'. The entire movie has been smartly written balancing the humour and the effort to address a taboo subject. There is one scene in particular which showcases a crucial point and is wonderfully essayed by Ayushmann. It is the sequence in which Bhumi Pednekar in the film finds out about Ayushmann's erectile dysfunction.

Vicky Donor: Scenes of denial with Annu Kapoor

Ayushmann left a remarkable impression on critics as well as audiences right from his first film. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film addressed fertility issues prevalent in our society and Ayushmann essayed the role of a young Punjabi man who becomes a sperm donor by chance. Some of the funniest scenes include the ones where Annu Kapoor tries his best to convince Ayushmann for sperm donation while he is simply not ready to give in.

Andhadhun Murder scene

Sriram Raghavan's fine thriller also features seasoned actors Tabu and Radhika Apte. Ayushmann plays the role of a man who pretends to be blind, in order to manage a constant livelihood for himself. Quite early in the film, we see Ayushmann performing privately for Tabu in her house while she happily kills her husband and hides his body. Ayushmann's act as a man who is shocked and scared to witness such a thing, yet cannot even react to it, is nerve-racking.

Article 15 : Ayushmann realises caste dynamics

Article 15 is Anubhav Sinha's brilliant take on the caste system in India that continues to plague the society. The scene in which Ayushmann realises his own privilege, and that of a few others around him is also important for the sake of the film's narrative.

An Action Hero: Tussle with Jaideep

Ayushmann's 2022 film with Anirudh Iyer is a major deviation from his usual filmography. Not only is this a murder thriller, it also offers no outright social message. Nonetheless, the crisp film offers Ayushmann a new range of performances to deliver and he aces it all. To not just feature beside an actor like Jaideep Ahlawat, but also come face-to-face with him, shows his confidence in his own craft.

